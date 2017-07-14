EVH Announces New Left-Handed Models

(Image credit: EVH Gear)

EVH has announced a new pair of left-handed EVH Wolfgang WG Standard models at the Summer NAMM Show in Nashville.

The EVH Wolfgang WG Standard LH (Left Hand) boasts the same style and massive sound Eddie Van Halen created at a price the everyday southpaw musician can afford.

Offering many of the premium features as its more expensive brethren, the Wolfgang WG Standard LH has a basswood body with special “comfort cut” forearm contour for maximum playing ease, quilt maple top on transparent finish, two-piece bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement rods to hold strong against the ravages of temperature and humidity, a convenient truss rod adjust spoke wheel at the base of the neck, and a speedy 12”-16” compound radius maple fingerboard with comfortably rolled edges and 22 jumbo frets.

Bridge and neck position EVH Wolfgang humbucking pickups are mounted directly to the body and increase resonance transfer, resulting in sustain for days on end.

This axe is also equipped with two domed control knobs that have been dialed-in to Van Halen’s exacting specifications, including a smooth-feeling 500k volume pot that makes it easy to find a unique sound while retaining the crisp high-end sparkle of the EVH Wolfgang pickups. The EVH-branded Floyd Rose Special bridge and R2 locking nut consistently stay in tune through the deepest whammy dives and horse whinnies.

Decked out for playing performance and comfort, the Wolfgang WG Standard is available in Transparent Black or Snow White. The Transparent Black model features off-natural body binding, a black headstock and black chrome hardware; the Snow White features black hardware and a black headstock.

Available in October 2017.

