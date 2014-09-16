EVH Announces New Wolfgang Standard Series Guitars

EVH has just announced the launch of the Wolfgang Standard series and revamping of its Wolfgang Special series.

EVH Wolfgang WG Standard

The EVH Wolfgang WG Standard, the most affordable Wolfgang model yet, is decked out with a flat top crafted with or without a gorgeous quilt maple top and featuring a special “comfort cut” forearm contour for maximum playing ease. Other features include a one-piece bolt-on maple neck with satin finish and graphite reinforcement, smooth and fast compound radius maple fingerboard (12”-16”) with comfortable rolled edges and 22 jumbo frets, dual EVH Wolfgang direct-mount humbucking pickups, two domed black control knobs (master volume, master tone), EVH Floyd Rose® Special bridge and locking nut, and EVH tuners. Available in gloss Trans Red and Trans Black finishes (quilt maple), and gloss Black.

EVH Wolfgang WG-T Standard – Tunamatic

The EVH Wolfgang WG Standard is also available as the EVH Wolfgang WG-T Standard – Tunamatic featuring an EVH Tunamatic bridge for rock-solid intonation and tuning stability.

EVH Wolfgang Special

The spellbinding new Wolfgang Special model is now available with a basswood body and gorgeous arched flame maple top, crafted in EVH’s Ensenada, Mexico facility with a re-imagined design that delivers more guitar at greater value than ever before. Features include a quartersawn maple neck with an oil finish and special Wolfgang profile, smooth and fast compound-radius maple fingerboard (12”-16”) with comfortable rolled edges and 22 jumbo frets, dual EVH Wolfgang direct-mount humbucking pickups, two domed black control knobs (master volume, master tone), EVH Floyd Rose® bridge and locking nut, and EVH tuners. Available in Tobacco Sunburst, Natural, Three-Tone Cherry Burst and Burnt Cherry Burst; and without the flame maple top in matte Stealth finish, and Gloss Black and Vintage White finishes.

For more information, go to www.evhgear.com.