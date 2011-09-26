EVH Introduces New 5150 III 50-Watt Head and Cab

EVH has just announced its all-new EVH 5150 III 50-watt head and matching EVH 5150 III 1x12 Straight and 2x12 cabinets. Each offering was developed to the exact specifications of legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen.

The EVH 5150 III 50-watt head is a smaller-sized version of its big brother, the 5150 III head. Its smaller size and portability make it a perfect amp for players who want arena volume, tone and performance in a compact package.

The sonically powerful 50-watt head is a three-channel amplifier with channels one and two sharing EQ. Other features include the ability to accommodate MIDI footswitching, selectable impedance dual parallel speaker output jacks, effects loop, headphone jack, line out and black hardware.

The EVH 5150 III 50-watt head mates perfectly with the EVH 5150 III 1x12 Straight and EVH 5150 III 2x12 cabinets. Enhancing its portability, the EVH 5150 III 2X12 cabinet features a head-mounting mechanism and tilt-bag legs. Both cabinets are rated at 16 ohms and are loaded with 30-watt Celestion Heritage speakers.

The EVH 5150 III 50-Watt head and cabinets are available in black and ivory.