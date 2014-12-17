EVH Wolfgang Special Guitar in Vintage White — Demo Video

In the video below, Dave Nassie demos an EVH Wolfgang Special model with an arched top basswood body.

From the company:

The EVH Wolfgang Special was crafted in EVH's Mexico facility with a re-imagined design that delivers more guitar at greater value than ever.

Features include a quartersawn maple neck with an oil finish and special Wolfgang profile, smooth and fast compound-radius maple fingerboard (12"-16") with comfortably rolled edges and 22 jumbo frets, dual EVH Wolfgang direct-mount humbucking pickups, two domed black control knobs (master volume, master tone), EVH Floyd Rose bridge and locking nut, and EVH tuners.

The Wolfgang Special is available in three solid finishes (Vintage White, Stealth and Gloss Black), as well as in four flame maple top finishes (Tobacco Sunburst, Burnt Cherry Burst, Natural and Three-Tone Cherry Burst).

For more product details, visit evhgear.com.