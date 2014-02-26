Exclusive Demo Video: Seymour Duncan Releases Vapor Trail Analog Delay

Seymour Duncan has introduced its new Vapor Trail delay pedal — and Guitar World is happy present an exclusive demo video featuring guitarist Steve Booke.

From the company:

The Vapor Trail is a true analog delay pedal using the famed Bucket Brigade Devices (BBDs), giving the pedal an authentic, vintage sound with warmth, fullness and depth, but with an immense clarity that keeps it from getting lost in the mix.

Responsive modulation controls add shimmer and movement to your delay tone — with the Rate and Depth controls mounted right on the top panel so you can easily adjust them even in a live setting. A little delay will add dimension and richness to your sound while cranking up the controls will provide truly mind-bending sounds.

A TRS insert jack allows you to add effects to the wet signal (loop the wet delay sound through a flanger, chorus, or other type of effect).

You can also use this jack to output a wet-only signal for parallel effect loops or multi-amp setups, or you can plug in any standard volume-type pedal, crank the Mix knob to full, and vary the amount of wet signal from none to full-wet using the pedal. At maximum Wet setting, the first echo is actually 3dB louder than the dry signal.

To round out the special features on this unit, we've made the Delay knob translucent with a cool blue LED that flashes to give you visual feedback on the delay time you have selected — especially handy when you're playing live!

The Vapor Trail Analog Delay was designed for ease of use with knob placement and sturdy materials so it can hold up to the rigors of life on the road. Each unit is assembled in the Seymour Duncan Factory in Santa Barbara, California.

For more information, visit seymourduncan.com. Be sure to check out the specs below the two demo videos, one of which is a Guitar World exclusive featuring Steve Booke!

SPECIFICATIONS

Type of Circuitry: Analog Bucket Brigade Devices (BBDs) supported by modern low-noise analog electronics. No microprocessors or digital signal processors.

Bypass: True Bypass

Delay Range: 15ms to 600ms. Actual delay time indicated by flash rate of illuminated delay time knob.

Dry Gain: 1dB fixed

Wet Gain: Adjustable from muted to +3dB. At the highest blend settings, the first echo is actually louder than the dry signal.

Repeat Control Range: One repeat to runaway repeats

Modulation Rate Range: 0.2Hz to 4 Hz

Modulation Depth Range: Zero to "over the top"

Auxiliary Functions: Wet channel insert loop, allows external effects to be applied to only the wet signal. Also serves as a wet-only output for wet/dry stereo or studio use.

Dry Frequency Response: <-1dB @ 10 Hz and 100 kHz

Dry Distortion: 0.002% at 250 Hz, 1V RMS output

Dry Noise Floor: -100dBv at output, 400Hz to 20kHz with input unplugged

Wet Noise Floor: -90dBV at output, 400Hz to 20kHz

Input Impedance: 1 Meg (active); open (bypassed)

Output Impedance: 1K ohm

Power: Internal 9V battery or external 9V-18V regulated power supply. Standard 9V is recommended.

Current Consumption: 11mA typical

Dimensions: Chassis size 2.61" x 4.90" x 1.45" (W x L x H) (6.63cm x 12.45cm x 3.56cm).

Weight: 0.8lb. without battery, 0.9 lb. with battery.