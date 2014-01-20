Exclusive Video: Reverend Horton Heat's Jim “The Rev” Heath Demos and Discusses His Signature Gretsch Guitar

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents "The Rev's Guitar," an exclusive behind-the-scenes video featuring Jim “The Rev” Heath of Reverend Horton Heat and his signature-model Gretsch G6120RHH guitar.

In the clip, the Rev plays and discusses the handsome hollowbody.

"I love all sorts of guitars besides my Gretsch, but the one I play, I'm really used to, and I'm really used to the Bigsby vibrato arm — because I do a lot of stuff with that," Heath says. "The pickups and pretty much the whole thing is based on a vintage Gretsch sound, and I crank it up quite a bit more."

For more about Gretsch's G6120RHH Reverend Horton Heat model, visit gretschguitars.com.

Reverend Horton Heat will release their new album, Rev, January 21 through Victory Records. It's their first album since 2009's Laughin' & Cryin' with the Reverend Horton Heat.

The album, which was produced by Heath, features 13 new tracks of pure psychobilly mayhem, including “Let Me Teach You How To Eat,” which is available now at iTunes. The band is rounded out by Jimbo Wallace on upright bass and Scott Churilla on drums. Reverend Horton Heat have hit the road, and you can see their current dates below the video.

Rev is available for pre-order HERE.

For more about Reverend Horton Heat, visit victoryrecords.com,Facebook and their official website.

2014 Reverend Horton Heat Tour Dates: