Fender Announces American Professional Strats, Teles, Jazzmasters and Jags

This week, Fender quietly announced its new Fender American Professional lineup of electric guitars and basses. We're talking about American Professional Strats, Teles, Jazzmasters, Jaguars, P-Basses and Jazz Basses.

The company says the lineup is "packed with a host of updates aimed at professional players" and that it "combines the best of yesterday and today." Fender also has provided a helpful Q&A to help its fans understand the changes—and what they can expect to see starting in January.

You can read that Q&A—and watch these five brand-new pro-shot demo videos—below:

• Kenny Wayne Shepherd Introduces the Fender American Professional Stratocaster

• Marlon Williams discusses the Fender American Professional Telecaster

• Nick Reinhart demos the Fender American ProfessionalJazzmaster and Jaguar

• Nik West breaks down the Fender American Professional Jazz Bass

• Sean Hurley on the Fender American Professional Precision Bass.

The Q&A is below. Remember we'll be seeing these guitars up close at the 2017 Winter NAMM Show in January. Be sure to stay tuned for more info!

What is the American Professional Series?

Combining Fender's longstanding history of quality, handmade craftsmanship and industry innovation, the American Professional Series features 92 different guitars and basses and offers a number of unique enhancements. American Professional Series instruments are available in a variety of ash and alder body styles, including newly designed Stratocasters, Telecasters, Jazzmasters, Jaguar, Precision Basses and Jazz Basses.

Each guitar features rosewood and maple fretboards, and the series introduces three new colorways: Sonic Gray, Mystic Seafoam and Antique Olive. Other colors included in the series are Olympic White, Black, 3-Color Sunburst, Sienna Sunburst and the return of classic Butterscotch Blonde available only on Telecaster models.

What's happening to the American Standard Series?

For now, American Standard instruments are still available in select stores and online, but availability is limited as our dealers ramp up for the official launch of the American Professional line coming in January 2017.

How is the American Professional Series different from the American Standard Series?

To create the American Professional Series, we revisited a number of elements on each instrument. Here's a quick overview of the key differentiating features.

