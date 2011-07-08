Fender Custom Shop Guitars Commemorate Joshua Tree National Park

Joshua Tree National Park Association and R&W Creative Group have joined with Fender to create a limited series of Joshua Tree National Park Custom Shop guitars.

The Joshua Tree landscape has played in southern California’s music folklore. The list of bands and artists connected with Joshua Tree National Park includes The Byrds, the Flying Burrito Brothers, Gram Parsons, John Lennon, the Eagles, U2, Keith Richards, Donovan, Dick Dale and Eric Burdon.

The influence of Joshua Tree National Park in America’s popular music landscape was recently recognized when the park was named by Culture Mob as No. 9 on the Top 10 List of American Rock-and-Roll Destinations.

Only four of these instruments have been created. One will become a permanent part of the park’s museum collection. Two of guitars will be made available to the public through an auction and public drawing. Proceeds will benefit Joshua Tree National Park and the Fender Music Foundation.

Updates on the Joshua Tree 75th Anniversary Guitar will be posted on the Joshua Tree National Park Association website, on the Association’s Facebook site, on the Joshua Tree National Park 75th Anniversary website and on Fender.com.