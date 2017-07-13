Fender Debuts Four New Signature Models, Including George Harrison Rosewood Tele

(Image credit: Fender)

Fender has announced four new artist signature models at the Summer NAMM Show in Nashville.

Fender’s latest artist signature models showcase the versatility of Fender’s sound across genres, while paying tribute to some of the music industry’s most-celebrated players and their vibrant stories; they include the Jimi Hendrix Monterey Stratocaster, George Harrison Rosewood Telecaster, JMJ Road Worn Mustang Bass and EOB Sustainer Stratocaster.

“We’re debuting a record number of artist signature models at Summer NAMM this year," said Justin Norvell, SVP Fender Products, honoring some of the most respected players in the music world. The lineup—spanning country, alternative and rock—is a testament to the genre-transcending music these artists have all inspired, and Fender has and continues to enable.”



Jimi Hendrix Monterey Stratocaster: Launching August 15, 2017 ($899.99)

It's been 50 years since Jimi Hendrix took the world by storm with his incredible Monterey Pop Festival performance, which he concluded with the sacrificial burning of his now-iconic hand-painted Stratocaster. Destroyed during the fiery culmination of his set, this one-of-a-kind guitar survived only in photos and film.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of this milestone in music history, Fender created the limited-edition Jimi Hendrix Monterey Stratocaster. A trio of vintage-style single-coil Stratocaster pickups give this Strat its classic Fender sound. Bell-like and articulate, it has plenty of singing sustain for soloing. The “C”-shaped maple neck bears a vintage-style 7.25”-radius pau ferro fingerboard with 21 vintage-sized frets for a playing feel just like the original.

The six-screw synchronized tremolo is perfect for unleashing dive-bombs and other sonic expression. An homage to Hendrix’s spectacular Strat, right down to the hand-painted nail-polish artwork that burned its way into our memories, the Jimi Hendrix Monterey Stratocaster also features an exclusive etched Hendrix neck plate.



George Harrison Rosewood Telecaster: Launching August 22 ($2,499.99)

To honor George Harrison's venerable career, Fender has created the George Harrison Rosewood Telecaster, a limited-edition commemoration that embodies Harrison’s elegantly restrained playing style and sound. Based on the original Telecaster created for Harrison by luthier Roger Rossmeisl, this model remains true to its heritage with a classic look and the unique tone only an all-rosewood guitar can produce. The body is chambered for reduced weight and increased resonance.

Other features include a rosewood neck with a laminated 9.5" radius rosewood fingerboard and a custom neck plate engraved with an "Om" symbol. A classic in every way, this refined instrument was born in the era that defined rock n' roll. Harrison’s legacy is one of innovation and creativity, and the rosewood Telecaster became one of his primary instruments of choice. Only 1,000 units will be available worldwide.

Here's Harrison in action with his rosewood Telecaster in January 1969 with a little-known British band called the Beatles:



JMJ Road Worn Mustang Bass: Launching October 17 ($999.99)

Known as a true renaissance man of the modern music scene, Justin Meldal-Johnsen’s bass credits range a variety of top artists across genres. From studio to stage, Justin’s treasured ’66 Mustang Bass is his tool of choice. Fender has teamed up with him to create a signature 4-string modeled after his vintage Daphne Blue instrument—the limited edition JMJ Road Worn Mustang Bass.

Powered by a custom-spec split-coil pickup, the JMJ Road Worn Mustang bass is perfect for playing punchy, melodic bass lines. The 30" scale gives it a tight, focused tone while the modern 9.5”-radius fingerboard with rolled edges offers a familiar feel that will make any bassist feel right at home. Designed for comfort and speed, this bass also has stage-ready style.



EOB Sustainer Stratocaster: Launching November 14, 2017 ($1,099.99)

Ed O'Brien’s ambient, ethereal and orchestral guitar style is an essential part of the sonic identity of Radiohead. Fender partnered with the groundbreaking player to create the EOB Sustainer Stratocaster—an instrument as unique as his sound. The EOB Sustainer Stratocaster offers a wide palette of tones thanks to its Seymour Duncan JB Jr. humbucking bridge pickup, Texas Special single-coil middle pickup and Fernandes Sustainer unit in the neck position.

The Sustainer works some technical magic to create near-infinite sustain on one or more strings, making it easy to achieve thick, textured sounds. The Sustainer’s controls include an on/off switch, intensity control and three-position switch to select the mode: Fundamental-only, Harmonic-only or Blend. A mix of modern and classic, this Stratocaster features a 6-saddle vintage-style synchronized tremolo bridge, vintage-style tuning machines, a “10/56 V” neck profile, 21 narrow-jumbo frets, a synthetic bone nut and a special neck plate engraved with a custom “Flower of Life” emblem.

For technical specs and additional information, visit fender.com.