Fender Introduces Deluxe Series of Electric Guitars

Fender has announced its new Deluxe Series of electric guitars, which were designed for seasoned and experienced players.

Marrying style and Fender tone, the Deluxe Series offers instruments that deliver crisp, articulate sound, including the Deluxe Strat, Deluxe Strat HSS, Deluxe Roadhouse Strat, Deluxe Nashville Tele, Deluxe Tele Thinline, Deluxe Active Precision Bass Special, Deluxe Active Jazz Bass, Deluxe Active Jazz Bass V, Deluxe Active Dimension Bass and Deluxe Active Dimension Bass V.

The Deluxe Series offerings will be available at local dealers and on fender.com this month. They include:

Deluxe Strat

The Deluxe Strat has a few tricks up its sleeve. Combining noise-free performance with enhanced playing comfort, this sleek instrument is a truly deluxe performer that excels on stage and in the studio. This double-cutaway electric guitar offers a 12” radius fingerboard, contoured neck heel, and tuning machines. The Deluxe Strat includes a push/push mini-switch, which adds the bridge pickup in positions four and five of the five-way selector switch. Other features include three Vintage Noiseless Strat pickups and a deluxe gig bag.

Deluxe Strat HSS

Hard-rockin’ sound and elegant Fender style unite in the Deluxe Strat HSS. The double-cutaway electric guitar includes a single Twin Head Vintage humbucking pickup (bridge), two Vintage Noiseless Strat pickups (neck and middle), an S1 switch to split the humbucking pickup and a two-point synchronized tremolo bridge with bent steel saddles. Other features include a 12”-radius fingerboard, contoured neck heel, locking tuning machines and a deluxe gig bag.

Deluxe Roadhouse Strat (above)

The Deluxe Roadhouse Strat is the perfect instrument for tearing it up all night long. Packed with a wide-ranging variety of tones, the guitar is a good match for a performer who demands sonic flexibility and the ability to quickly and easily switch sounds. The double-cutaway electric guitar includes a “V6” rotary switch that adds six tonalities to each of the five pickup settings for a total of thirty possible sounds. Stellar tones originate from the three Vintage Noiseless Strat pickups. Other features include a 12”-radius fingerboard, an S-1 switch to bypass the preamp, contoured neck heel, locking tuning machines, a two-point synchronized tremolo bridge with bent steel saddles and a deluxe gig bag.

Deluxe Nashville Tele (top photo)

Straight from the studios of Music Row comes the Deluxe Nashville Tele, a tonally versatile performer with a unique three-pickup design. With its original Fender style, customized switching and fast, smooth playing feel, this Tele is ready for the stage or studio. The single-cutaway electric guitar includes two Vintage Noiseless Tele pickups (neck and bridge), a single Vintage Noiseless Strat pickup (middle), five-way Strat-o-Tone switching and a six-saddle string-through-body Tele bridge with block saddles.

Other features include a 12”-radius fingerboard, contoured neck heel, locking tuning machines and a deluxe gig bag.Deluxe Tele Thinline (below)

Light in weight but not sound, the Deluxe Tele Thinline is crafted with timeless and elegant style. Crisp and articulate, with a versatile voice, this stage-tested design is the ideal combination of modern features and traditional aesthetics. The single-cutaway semi-hollowbody electric guitar includes two Vintage Noiseless Tele pickups in the neck and bridge positions and a six-saddle string-through-body Tele bridge with block saddles. The four-way switching adds series wiring to the traditional scheme. Also included is a 12”-radius fingerboard, contoured neck heel, locking tuning machine and a deluxe gig bag.

Deluxe Active Precision Bass Special

For players who find themselves alternating between a variety of music at a moment’s notice, the Deluxe Precision Bass Special is the perfect companion on stage and in the studio. The double-cutaway 4-string electric bass features a PJ pickup configuration, incorporating a split-coil Precision Bass middle pickup and Vintage Noiseless Jazz Bass bridge pickup, a three-band EQ with treble, mid and bass boost/cut and an active/passive switch. The four-saddle HiMass bridge increases attack and sustain. Also includes a four-bolt asymmetrical neck plate and a deluxe gig bag.



Deluxe Active Jazz Bass

The Deluxe Active Jazz Bass is ideal for bassists who need a flexible tone machine that looks great on stage. Fender’s classic offset bass style is blended with powerful tone and smooth playing feel to create an instrument that punches well above its weight. The double-cutaway 4-string electric bass includes two Vintage Noiseless Jazz Bass pickups in the middle and bridge positions. For increased attack and sustain, the Deluxe Active Jazz Bass includes a four-saddle HiMass bridge. Other features include a three-band EQ with treble, mid and bass boost/cut, an active/passive switch and a four-bolt asymmetrical neck plate. Also includes a deluxe gig bag.

Deluxe Active Jazz Bass V

The Deluxe Active Jazz Bass V is ideal for 5-string bassists who need a flexible tone machine that looks great on stage. This double-cutaway 5-string electric bass includes two Vintage Noiseless Jazz Bass pickups (middle and bridge), three-band EQ with treble, mid and bass boost/cut and active/passive switch. A five-saddle HiMass bridge increases attack and sustain. Other features include a four-bolt asymmetrical neck plate and a deluxe gig bag.Deluxe Active Dimension Bass

The Deluxe Active Dimension Bass brings upgraded features and components to the working musician.

Features include an ash body with gloss polyester finish, dual Dimension Bass humbucking pickups and a modern “C”-shaped neck with 12”-radius fingerboard and contoured neck heel. The Deluxe Active Dimension Bass also includes an onboard 18V preamp, a three-band active EQ, a 4-string Fender HiMass bridge with chrome-plated zinc saddles and a deluxe gig bag.





Deluxe Active Dimension Bass V (above)

The Deluxe Active Dimension Bass V is a true player’s instrument, designed for discerning bassists.

Features include an ash body with gloss polyester finish, dual Dimension Bass humbucking pickups and a modern “C”-shaped neck with 12”-radius fingerboard and contoured neck heel. The Deluxe Active Dimension Bass V also includes an onboard 18V preamp, three-band active EQ, 5-string Fender HiMass bridge with chrome-plated zinc saddles and a deluxe gig bag.

For technical specs and additional information, visit fender.com.