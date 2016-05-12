Fender Introduces First-Ever Pro In-Ear Monitor Series

Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) today officially releases the brand’s first-ever line of audio hardware: Fender Pro In-Ear Monitors (IEM’s).

The rollout marks Fender’s first entry into the IEM space, bringing its brand legacy, unmatched technical prowess and longstanding reputation for the highest-quality guitars and musical instruments to a bold new product category.

“Fender Pro IEM's are a natural brand extension given our long standing relationship with music,” said Evan Jones, Chief Marketing Officer, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation. “This launch marks a new era of technical innovation while still capturing the craftsmanship, dedication and performance quality that embodies the Fender brand.”

Designed and hand-assembled in Nashville, Fender Pro In-Ear Monitor Series combine patented technology and design to offer unprecedented clarity, precision and impact with five models (DXA1, FXA2, FXA5, FXA6 and FXA7) ranging from $99.99 to $499.99.

All models except the DXA1 boast 3D-printed digital hybrid technology housings, custom designed drivers and select models in the series feature a patented Hybrid-Dynamic tuned Balanced Armature Array (HDBA). The combination of features offers the comfort and feel of custom-molded monitors, plus rich, full-frequency response and substantial bass for an overall stunning aural performance. Accompanying each package is a deluxe carrying case, secure-fitting tips, cleaning tool and detachable cable.

“Fender Pro In-Ear Monitors offer something for everyone at different price points, transforming the listening experience for performing musicians, audiophiles and serious music lovers, alike,” said Jim Ninesling, VP of Fender Amplifiers and Pro Audio. “These products represent years of development and showcase Fender’s commitment to quality, innovation and best-in-class design.”

For technical specs and more information on Fender Pro In-Ear Monitors, visit fender.com.