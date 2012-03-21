Fender Introduces Upgraded American Standard Series for 2012

Fender’s American Standard series guitars and basses have been upgraded for 2012, resulting in the latest iterations of the Telecaster, Stratocaster, Precision Bass and Jazz Bass.

The new instruments now feature Fender Custom Shop pickups, as well as other new design touches.

The American Standard Telecaster has been upgraded with a comfortable new body contour and classic-sounding Fender Custom Shop Twisted Tele (neck) and Broadcaster (bridge) pickups. Left-handed model also available.

The American Standard Stratocaster has been upgraded with aged plastic parts and Fender Custom Shop Fat ’50s pickups.

Its high-output, hot-rodded sibling, the American Standard Stratocaster HSS, has also been upgraded with aged plastic parts, with Fender Custom Shop Fat ’50s pickups in the neck and middle positions and a Diamondback humbucking bridge pickup. Both are available in left-handed models.

The American Standard Precision Bass and five-string American Standard Precision Bass V are upgraded with a Fender Custom Shop ’60s Precision Bass split single-coil pickup. The four-string version comes in a new Jade Pearl Metallic finish option, and both basses are available in a left-handed model.

The American Standard Jazz Bass, in right- and left-handed models, is upgraded with Fender Custom Shop ’60s Jazz Bass single-coil pickups and a new Jade Pearl Metallic finish option.

The five-string American Standard Jazz Bass V and the American Standard Jazz Bass Fretless feature the Custom Shop ’60s Jazz Bass single-coil pickups; the fretless model is available in the new Jade Pearl Metallic finish.