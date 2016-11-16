Fender Reveals U.S. Guitar-Making Process in Walk-Through Video

Ever wonder how a guitar travels through Fender’s Corona, California, manufacturing process?

Check out this video, courtesy of Bloomberg.com, which walks you through the Corona facility and explains some of the production processes that go into these hand-made guitars.

Along the way you learn a few facts about the facility, like:

• Fender produces lower-priced guitars abroad and higher-end guitars in California. (Okay, that’s a no-brainer).

• The Corona factory makes about 200,000 guitars a year.

• It takes three to four weeks to make one guitar.

• 108 pairs of hands work on each guitar.

... and more!