Fishman Announces Fluence Modern 8-String Humbucker Pickup

As an addition to their Fluence line of Multi-Voice pickups, Fishman has announced the Fluence Modern 8-String Humbucker Pickup.

Like all Fluence pickups, the new Modern Humbucker 8-String pickups have two voices. The Alnico version offers full, round, boosted, with articulation and dynamics in Voice 1, and a Fluence-exclusive crisp, clean and fluid tone in Voice 2.

Voice 1 of the Ceramic 8-string model delivers a ceramic active tone––crisp, searing, big yet tight. The modern passive attack of Voice 2 provides organic, high output, passive ceramic tone for more distortion. This model is ideal for the neck position.

Fluence Modern HB, 8-String, Alnico, Black Plastic: $181.75 MSRP, $139.95 MAP

Fluence Modern HB, 8-String, Ceramic, Black Plastic: $181.75 MSRP, $139.95 MAP

Fluence Modern HB, 8-String, Set of 2, Black Plastic: $324.61 MSRP, $249.95 MAP

For more information, visit fishman.com.