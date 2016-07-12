Five or Six Things You Didn’t Know About the PRS Custom 24

Phillip McKnight has taught us five things we didn’t know about the Fender Stratocaster, the Fender Telecaster, and the Gibson Les Paul.

Now, in his latest video, he’s back to share some lore about a more modern classic: the PRS Custom 24.

Phillip tells some of the history behind the Custom 24 and reveals unique aspects of its construction, including its super-glued frets, the bridge’s knife-edge setup, Paul Reed Smith’s winning combination of design elements from the Fender and Gibson headstocks, and more.

As it happens, Phillip likes the Custom 24 so much that he couldn’t limit himself to just five things. He goes one better for a total of six.

Check out the video, and when you’re done, take a look at Phillip’s other great and informative videos on his YouTube channel.