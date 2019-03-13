Framus Unveils New Diablo II Supreme X and Pro Guitars

Framus has announced the Diablo II. A new version of the company's Diablo model, it combines the outline of the original Diablo with the contours of the company's Idolmaker model.

As per usual with Framus, the Diablo II will be available in Masterbuilt and Teambuilt configurations.

Framus Diablo II Masterbuilt (Image credit: Framus)

The Masterbuilt model features a swamp ash body with a matching electronic compartment cover, in addition to a carved AAAA flamed maple top and a bolt-on flamed maple neck with rosewood fingerboard.

The Teambuilt version has a swamp ash body and a regular maple neck with a rosewood fingerboard.

Framus Diablo II Teambuilt (Image credit: Framus)

Both guitars feature Graph Tech Ratio locking tuners, a Graph Tech Tusq nut, Wilkinson by Framus vibrato and Seymour Duncan SCR-1N Cool Rail (neck), SSL-1 RW/RP (middle) and coil-splittable TB-4 JB Trembucker (bridge) pickups.

The Diablo II Supreme X Masterbuilt and Diablo II Pro Teambuilt will be available in July. No prices for the models have been revealed as of yet.

For more info, head on over to Framus' website.