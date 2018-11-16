Friedman Amplification Unveils Two New Overdrive Pedals

Friedman Amplification has announced two new overdrive pedals, the BE-OD Deluxe and Golden Pearl.

Like the original BE-OD, the BE-OD Deluxe’s amp-like distortion is based on the Friedman BE-100, but the Deluxe adds a second channel and dual midrange controls.

The top row of controls is the same as the original BE-OD, while the bottom row features slightly lower gain. Controls include a three-position tight switch, volume, gain, bass, middle, treble and presence. The pedal is powered by 18V DC, but includes a splitter cable to allow you to do just that using an isolated pedal power supply.

The Golden Pearl is a lower-gain overdrive, intended to push already overdriven amps or to insert just-broken-up tones into a clean amp. The pedal features a three-position high-frequency cut switch and a tri-mode clipping voice switch (for LED, diode or no clipping), and can be powered by 9-18V power supplies.

The BE-OD Deluxe and Golden Pearl are available starting November 19 for $269 and $169 respectively.

For more info on the pedals, head on over to friedmanamplification.com.