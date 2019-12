FU-Tone has introduced new hardware upgrades to its Saddle Insert line.

Stock steel saddles constantly fail by cracking, expanding getting stuck and corroding. Naval Brass though, has all of the tonal qualities of brass, which increases sustain, clarity, definition and warmth.

The Titanium and Naval Brass 6 string sets are priced at $45.95, while the Titanium and Naval Brass 7 string sets are priced at $52.95.

