Gear Review: Lugville's One-Size-Fits-All Musicians Gear Bag

I thought I could outsmart them all.

I tried a laptop bag, my old backpack, even a Superman lunchbox.

Finally I gave in. I needed something to house a few pedals, a small mountain of cables, extra strings, a binder of cheat sheets and various survival tools for those "five minutes before the gig" emergencies.

Lugville designed the one-size-fits-all Musicians Gear Bag. It comes in any color you want, as long as that’s black. Exterior dimensions run 17 inches wide, 12.5 inches high and 7.5 inches deep. The bag is built with a waxed cotton, so it will stretch a little if you need to massage just a little extra room either way.

The bag splits between the main foldout storage area and a slimmer sheet music/laptop space. I have no trouble storing my humble pedalboard in the main section. The dimensions are 16 inches wide, 9 inches deep and 4 inches high, or simply three Boss-sized pedals and a Vox wah.

Along the top side of the main area are three large and three small pockets. This is where I keep extra strings, my Fender Deluxe’s foot switch, a microphone, extra pedals, a tuner, basic guitar tools, etc. The bottom side of the main area has 10 Velcro straps to secure cables and prevent them from tangling.

The sheet music/laptop space is tucked under the main section and is sectioned off with additional padding. I’m able to fit a thin binder and a laptop with ease. There also are three hidden pockets, which are for phones or wallets.

Both sections of the bag open and close via a thick zipper. The handles are a basic side handle and a padded adjustable shoulder strap.

I’ve logged about four months worth of gigging with the Lugville, and it’s still going strong. While there were no crazy Spinal Tap moments, there are no ripped pockets or snagged zippers to speak of, either.

Web:lugville.com

Price: $99

You can't believe everything you read on the Internet, but Billy Voight is a gear reviewer, bassist and guitarist from Pennsylvania. He has Hartke bass amps and Walden acoustic guitars to thank for supplying some of the finest gear on his musical journey. Need Billy's help in creating noise for your next project? Drop him a line at thisguyonbass@gmail.com.