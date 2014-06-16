Gear Review: Reunion Blues RBX Electric Guitar and Bass Bags

Maybe your instrument’s telling you it wants cup holders, GPS and a sunroof, but you're more concerned with safety, comfort and how it’ll hold up on the road long term.

Reunion Blues just released its RBX series of guitar and bass bags. The goal is to be light in weight — and light on the wallet! Standout features include a neck cradle to stabilize the neck during transit and an end-pin cushion to distribute weight evenly while your instrument is resting upright.

The quilted exterior is water resistant. The feel and texture reminds me of something between a canvas backpack and a track jacket. What I like about this is if anything gets on it, you can wipe it right off with a wet cloth and not worry about damaging the bag. The backpack straps are fully adjustable. Right above the straps is a triangular handle, referred by Reunion Blues as “the subway grip.”

Some familiar Reunion Blues features are included in the RBX series, such as the Zero-G weight distributing handle and the Velcro loop cable holder inside the no-nonsense front pocket. I was able to stash some pens, gum, a tablet and a magazine in the front pocket. The interior is a plush blue fabric with thick padding in all the necessary spots.

RBX-B4 is the specific model I checked out. It's the company's electric bass bag. My Fender P-bass and Fender P5 both fit comfortably in it. Not a bass player? The RBX line also covers acoustic, electric, semi and full hollowbody guitars. Each bag comes with Reunion Blues’ limited lifetime warranty.

Web: reunionblues.com

Street Price: $119.95

You can't believe everything you read on the Internet, but Billy Voight is a gear reviewer, bassist and guitarist from Pennsylvania. He has Hartke bass amps and Walden acoustic guitars to thank for supplying some of the finest gear on his musical journey. Need Billy's help in creating noise for your next project? Drop him a line at thisguyonbass@gmail.com.