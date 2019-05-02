Gibson Debuts New 60th Anniversary Les Paul

Gibson has unveiled the 60th Anniversary Les Paul, which the company is calling a virtual “clone” of the iconic 1959 sunburst Les Paul Standard, with every detail—from laser-scanned dimensions to chemically-recreated plastics to color-matched shades of sunburst—rendered with incredible accuracy.

The 60th Anniversary model features a two-piece figured maple top, a solid mahogany neck with an authentic '59 Medium C-shape profile and a fingerboard of either Indian or Bolivian rosewood. Pickups are a pair Custombucker Alnico III humbuckers and controls boast CTS 500K audio taper potentiometers and paper-in-oil capacitors.

There’s also a no-wire ABR-1 bridge, a lightweight aluminum stopbar tailpiece and Kluson single line, single-ring tuners.

The 60th Anniversary is available in a variety of finishes, including Factory Burst, Cherry Teaburst, Green Lemon Fade and more, and is being offered for $6,499.

