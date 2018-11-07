Gibson Debuts The Paul 40th Anniversary Edition

Gibson has announced a revival of The Paul, the famed solid walnut Les Paul, for its 40th anniversary.

Finished in Vintage Gloss, the guitar—which joins the company's back-to-basics 2019 model lineup—features a calibrated set of pickups: a 490R in the neck and a higher-output 498T in the bridge.

The Paul reissue is one of the first major moves Gibson has made since it hired former Levi Strauss President James Curleigh as its new CEO late last month. Curleigh said that he and the rest of the company's new leadership team were "Focusing on the future and off to a fresh start."

The 40th Anniversary edition of The Paul is available now for $1,399.

For more on the guitar, head on over to gibson.com.