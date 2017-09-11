Gibson Introduces Custom Slash Firebirds

Gibson has unveiled the Custom Slash Firebirds, the second of the Gibson/Slash collaborations the company hinted at upon announcing his appointment as its Global Brand Ambassador.
Both of the guitars—which Slash showed off in prototype form throughout his performances with Guns N' Roses in 2016—feature numerous Les Paul elements, including humbuckers, historic Les Paul wiring and pickup spacing, and a solid figured maple cap.
Per Slash's request, the Custom Shop hand-aged the models with vintage-accurate checking and wear to the thin nitrocellulose lacquer finish. Each features Slash's custom specs throughout as well as exclusive hot-stamped Slash pickguard artwork.
Only 25 of each model will be produced. The White, signed and aged model will retail for $7,699, while the Black, aged model will retail for $6,199. For more info on the guitars, stop by gibson.com.
SPECS
Neck
- Material—Solid Mahogany, Long Tenon
- Neck Profile—Custom Slash-spec Medium C-Shape
- Scale Length—24.75", 62.865cm
- Fingerboard Material—Solid Rosewood
- Fingerboard Radius—12"
- Number of Frets—22
- Frets—Jumbo .100" x 0.45" Nickel-Silver
- Nut Material—Nylon
- Nut Width—1.687", 42.85mm
- End of Board Width—2.240", 56.89mm
- Inlays—Cellulose Trapezoid
Hardware
Finish—Nickel
Bridge—ABR-1
Tailpiece—Lightweight Aluminum Stop Bar
Tuning Machines—Firebird Banjo Tuners
Pick Guard—Multi-ply White w/ Slash Artwork
Control Knobs—Black Reflector
Switch Tip—Black
Jack Plate Cover—Black Multi-ply
Electronics
Neck Pickup—Seymour Duncan Slash Signature APH-1
Bridge Pickup—Seymour Duncan Slash Signature APH-2
Controls—2 500K CTS Volume Pots, 2 500K CTS Tone Pots, Hand-Wired Harness with Bumblebee Capacitors, Switchcraft Toggle Switch
Accessories
Strings—10-13-17-26-36-46
Case—Black Custom Firebird Hardshell
Other—Gibson Custom Shop Certificate of Authenticity, Aged Strap Lock Set