Gibson Introduces Custom Slash Firebirds

Gibson has unveiled the Custom Slash Firebirds, the second of the Gibson/Slash collaborations the company hinted at upon announcing his appointment as its Global Brand Ambassador.

Both of the guitars—which Slash showed off in prototype form throughout his performances with Guns N' Roses in 2016—feature numerous Les Paul elements, including humbuckers, historic Les Paul wiring and pickup spacing, and a solid figured maple cap.

Per Slash's request, the Custom Shop hand-aged the models with vintage-accurate checking and wear to the thin nitrocellulose lacquer finish. Each features Slash's custom specs throughout as well as exclusive hot-stamped Slash pickguard artwork.

Only 25 of each model will be produced. The White, signed and aged model will retail for $7,699, while the Black, aged model will retail for $6,199. For more info on the guitars, stop by gibson.com.

SPECS

Neck

Material—Solid Mahogany, Long Tenon

Neck Profile—Custom Slash-spec Medium C-Shape

Scale Length—24.75", 62.865cm

Fingerboard Material—Solid Rosewood

Fingerboard Radius—12"

Number of Frets—22

Frets—Jumbo .100" x 0.45" Nickel-Silver

Nut Material—Nylon

Nut Width—1.687", 42.85mm

End of Board Width—2.240", 56.89mm

Inlays—Cellulose Trapezoid

Hardware

Finish—Nickel

Bridge—ABR-1

Tailpiece—Lightweight Aluminum Stop Bar

Tuning Machines—Firebird Banjo Tuners

Pick Guard—Multi-ply White w/ Slash Artwork

Control Knobs—Black Reflector

Switch Tip—Black

Jack Plate Cover—Black Multi-ply

Electronics

Neck Pickup—Seymour Duncan Slash Signature APH-1

Bridge Pickup—Seymour Duncan Slash Signature APH-2

Controls—2 500K CTS Volume Pots, 2 500K CTS Tone Pots, Hand-Wired Harness with Bumblebee Capacitors, Switchcraft Toggle Switch

Accessories

Strings—10-13-17-26-36-46

Case—Black Custom Firebird Hardshell

Other—Gibson Custom Shop Certificate of Authenticity, Aged Strap Lock Set