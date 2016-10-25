Gibson Les Paul vs. IbanezRG Premium: Put Their Tones to the Test

(Image credit: The interwebs)

Hey, guys. Today we have a new video by Darrel Braun, that gear-loving YouTuber who pits guitars against each other in head-to-head tone shootouts. This time, Braun compares the tones of two "icons of rock"—a Gibson Les Paul Traditional and an Ibanez RG Premium.

Braun admits that these are vastly different instruments, but he reasons that they're both rock mainstays that work—and are employed regularly—in a wide but similar variety of rock subgenres.

As always, Braun runs through the specs of each guitar before playing them (very tastefully, we might add) under what he feels are identical conditions. Check out the video below, and be sure to tell us which guitar sounds "more agreeable" to your ears!

