The Gibson SG: Five Things You Didn’t Know

Phillip McKnight has taught us five things we didn’t know about the Fender Stratocaster, the Fender Telecaster, the Gibson Les Paul and the PRS Custom 24.

In this new video, he sets his sights on another classic: the Gibson SG.

Phillip talks about the guitar’s origins, the model’s different versions, its design problems and much more.

One thing he doesn’t talk about? Les Paul’s dislike for the guitar, which was a modification of his namesake signature Gibson guitar. You can learn that story right here.

Check out Phillip’s video, and when you’re done, take a look at the other great informative videos on his YouTube channel, many of which we’ve featured here.