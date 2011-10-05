Gibson Unveils Krist Novoselic Signature RD Bass

It looks like everyone's jumping on the Nevermind bandwagon, even 20 years after its release.

On top of a deluxe 20th anniversary reissue, last month saw Fender unveil the new Kurt Cobain Jaguar guitar, which was meticulously modeled on the battered 1965 Jaguar the Nirvana frontman used heavily during the early '90s.

This month, Gibson has unveiled the new Krist Novoselic Signature RD Bass, which features a pair of noise-cancelling single-coil Seymour Duncan pick-ups with independent volume controls and a master tone pot.

According to the official press release: "To honor this musician's impact on the sound of contemporary rock, Gibson USA presents the Krist Novoselic Signature RD Bass, an instrument primed with unparalleled playability and powerful contemporary tones, all dressed in an alternative style that countless modern bassists will appreciate."

"Finished in Ebony Black nitrocellulose lacquer, the distinctive lines of the RD body shape cut a figure that definitely stands out from the crowd, too."

"The Krist Novoselic Signature RD Bass begins with a body and glued-in neck of solid maple, a tonewood known for its ability to add punch, clarity and sustain to the sound of any guitar."

"It is shaped in the image of the RD guitars and basses first introduced by Gibson USA in the 1970s, with a rounded, offset body style reminiscent of the iconic Gibson Firebird guitar and Thunderbird bass."

"The sustain and thundering resonance of the Krist Novoselic Signature RD Bass are further enhanced by a strings-through-body design with solid three-point bridge, and a gently back-angled headstock to maintain optimum string pressure in the PLEK-cut slots of a Corian nut."