Godin Introduces the Multiac Steel Acoustic Guitar

Godin has announced the Multiac Steel, its newest model in the Multiac line of acoustics.

The design is based on the Multiac Doyle Dykes Signature, and boasts a solid spruce top on a dual chambered mahogany body, mahogany neck, a Richlite fingerboard and white binding with a Natural finish.

The Multiac Steel also comes equipped with a custom-voiced LR Baggs Electronic system, which offers the possibility of blending an LR Baggs Element undersaddle transducer with a Lyric internal microphone. In addition, a Seymour Duncan Lipstick pickup can also be introduced via volume and tone knobs.

For more information, head over to Godin Guitars.