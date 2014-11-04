Gretsch Guitars Introduces Crème De Marine Falcon

Gretsch has introduced its new "newest breed of bird," the Crème de Marine Falcon guitar.

From the company:

This is a truly distinctive Falcon—a classic G6136T model dressed in a soft blue finish that we call Crème de Marine. Together with the gold appointments and classic style, it’s an elegant look as calm as quiet seas.

All the other premium G6136T features are here, including late Fifties styling on a single-cutaway arch-top hollow body with 1959 trestle bracing, gold-sparkle binding and oversized bound f holes; three-piece maple neck with ebony fingerboard, gold-sparkle binding and Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays; dual High Sensitive Filter’Tron pickups; three-position pickup switch and three-position master tone switch; gold plexi pickguard with falcon motif; Space Control bridge and Bigsby B6GB vibrato tailpiece; gold-plated Grover Imperial tuners; and horizontal Gretsch gold-sparkle headstock logo. Includes deluxe hardshell case.

