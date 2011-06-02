Gretsch Introduces G6120DE Duane Eddy Signature Hollow Body Guitar

Gretsch has introduced the G6120DE Duane Eddy Signature Hollow Body guitar to honor Eddy, a true legend of the first wave of rockers.

The instrument is a single-cutaway beauty with classic styling and full, resonant sound that combines features based on Eddy's original 1957 G6120 model but with modern Gretsch features that pay fitting tribute to the undisputed King of Twang.

Eddy is still going strong in 2011, and he'll always be revered as an original guitar hero who put a deep and resounding twang into rock ‘n’ roll. On a string of late 1950s and early ’60s instrumental hits, he used dramatic single-note melodies on the lower strings of his guitar, pronounced tremolo and vibrato, and liberal doses of echo to produce a signature sound that evoked souped-up cars on Saturday night one minute and the wide-open vistas of the Wild West the next.

With hits including “Rebel Rouser,” “Forty Miles of Bad Road,” “Cannonball,” “The Lonely One,” “Shazam” and “Some Kinda Earthquake,” he became the most successful instrumentalist in rock history, charting 15 top 40 singles from 1958 through 1963 and selling more than 100 million records worldwide.

The G6120DE’s bound single-cutaway hollow body has three-ply maple back, sides and arched top, with trestle bracing and bound oversized f holes. The three-piece bound maple neck has a brass nut, lacquer finish and slim profile based on Eddy’s original 1957 G6120, and is topped with a bound headstock.

Other features include a 12-inch-radius rosewood fingerboard with 22 medium frets and hump-block pearloid inlays; dual DynaSonic single-coil pickups with three-position switching; gold plexi pickguard bearing Gretsch logo and Eddy’s signature; modern Tru-Arc bridge and Bigsby B6CBDE vibrato tailpiece with Duane Eddy-style “DE” handle and extra-long string-retainer pins; gold G-arrow control knobs and gold-plated, chrome and polished aluminum hardware; gold-plated Grover V98G Sta-Tite tuners; Dunlop Straplok® system; Western Orange Stain lacquer finish; and deluxe hard shell case.