Grover Debuts New Roto-Grip 505F Series

Grover has announced its new Roto-Grip 505F series tuners.

The 505F series design allows users to upgrade vintage Fender tuners to a more modern style locking tuner without making any modifications to their guitar. The overlapping ear design allows users to utilize the existing screw holes and the use of push-in bushings, rather than screw-in, meaning no modifications have to be made to the post holes.

The 505F series is available now in Gold, Chrome and Nickel finishes.

For more info, head on over to groto.com.