“Don't be bidding up the old version on eBay”: Behringer got sued over its Klon Centaur clone. Now it’s back with four different versions – all priced under $76
The controversial pedal remains the same under the hood, but now has two different sizes and colorways, as Behringer pokes fun at the lawsuit
Getting hold of the cash for an original Klon Centaur pedal in 2026 increasingly involves the sale of vital organs, so it’s not surprising that affordable Klon clones have proliferated. Now, seemingly undeterred by a lawsuit for its on-the-nose copy, Behringer has announced for four more clone builds.
The Behringer Zentara and Zentara Mini, with both models offering gold and silver variants, albeit with the same circuitry as their predecessor. The firm says the priority here is “to make sure everyone has access to these sounds.”
As such, there are no tonal differences to note between the Zentara and Zentara Mini. It is really down to how much spare real estate you have on your pedalboard, and what kind of shiny you prefer.
The German brand’s provactive take on the original Centaur model was pulled in light of the legal action taken against it, and soon many appeared for hugely inflated prices on second-hand sites.
“So please,” Behringer’s YouTube host Adam Husk nudges, “don’t be bidding up the old version on eBay.”
Replicating the transparency of the original has been a key goal here, with the Gain offering subtle touches of grit, or full blown overdrive bite. Like the original, too, it is accompanied by Treble and controls, and they can be stacked together for even more oomph.
Bill Finnegan, who developed the cult classic pedal in the early ’90s, called Behringer’s $69 Centaur Overdrive “a blatant counterfeit” as he launched his lawsuit in May 2025.
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That forced the firm to make some changes to its design, rebranding as the Centara Overdrive and updating its artwork, and the case was ultimately – and quietly – dismissed in October last year.
So, after a very public lawsuit – which Behringer pokes fun at throughout the quartet’s unveiling video – Behringer is doubling down on one of the cheapest Klon copies around.
All four pedals are available now, with most stockists selling them for $75.90 apiece.
Finnegan, though, isn’t the only one mad at Behringer for its cheap remakes of classic stompboxes. The makers of Mu-Tron III had some choice words to say about the brand after another $69 clone hit the market.
See Behringer for more on Zentara pedals.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
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