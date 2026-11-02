“They said no. They’re doing good on their own already”: Metallica wanted to take Turnstile on tour but got turned down, according to James Hetfield
Metallica count themselves as big fans of the fast-rising hardcore band
James Hetfield says he’s a huge admirer of fast-rising American hardcore band Turnstile, but has revealed the band turned down a chance to tour with them.
Speaking on his SiriusXM show, Hetfield’s Riff Life, over the weekend, he spoke highly of the band, who have reached new levels following the release of their fourth album, NEVER ENOUGH, last year. But it doesn’t appear that Hetfield’s admiration has manifested into the two bands hitting the road together.
“What a vibe they bring,” he says (via Louder Sound). “They are so fun. Go see them play if you can. Just like many, many bands, they sound great on their records, but man, when you see them live, you totally get it.
“We have seen them live,” he adds. “We wanted to get them on tour, and they said no. They’re doing good on their own already.
Doing well on their own they most certainly are. Hetfield’s comments come after the band played a free benefit show outside the Washington Monument on October 24. The Baltimore hardcore band drew an estimated 60,000 fans to the show, and raised $280,000 for humanitarian aid for Palestine, Sudan, and Lebanon in the process.
It highlights a notable difference between the two bands and their live ethos. Recently, Hetfield came under fire for taking a shot at artists who use their platforms to make political statements. Hetfield, who was slammed by Roger Waters for his comments, made the statement weeks after the recent Macklemore-Ed Sheeran debacle.
Whatever the case, Metallica has a rich track record of taking hotly-tipped metal bands on tour with them, including Knocked Loose and Avatar. But for Hetfield, Turnstile remains the one that got away.
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Not content with becoming punk’s new heroes, Turnstile have also been a huge inspiration to Olivia Rodrgio’s live shows. The band scooped up two Grammys this year, including Best Rock Album. They are doing fine on their own.
In related Turnstile news, the band's former guitarist Brady Ebert is currently facing attempted murder charges.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
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