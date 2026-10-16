“This is one of the craziest items in our history”: Josh Scott of JHS Pedals is selling a treasure trove of rare pedals and prototypes in new Reverb store

To say that JHS Pedals founder Josh Scott is stompbox obsessed would be an understatement. He’s scoured every corner of the earth to find weird and wonderful devices, and many have inspired some of his firm’s most cherished creations.

Now, he’s selling a “crap ton” of that collection on Reverb. The store is launching on the online marketplace on Wednesday 21 October. The Josh Scott Collection includes JHS Pedals prototypes, one-of-one builds and some obscure oddities from his gear-hunting adventures.

Some standout picks from the lot, described by Reverb as “a pedal lover’s paradise,” include a Klon Centaur Silver Horsie, and a pre-lawsuit Behringer Centaur, which kicked up quite the fuss last year.

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Other notable offerings include a swarm of Delta Lab Tube Drivers – fans kept sending them to him after he mentioned it in a video several years back – and Barcus-Berry preamps, which were a big player behind-the-scenes during JHS infamous Notadumble fiasco.

There’s also a Behringer Vintage Distortion, which Scott describes as “a weird Big Muff clone”; a Silvertone 1484 Twin Twelve amp, which he based the Twin Twelve drive pedal off; and a grey casing for the JHS Color Box from its NAMM debut 10 years ago.

Since then, fans have been moaning to Scott that they prefer the grey enclose to the white one it ultimately released with. “This is one of the craziest items in our history,” he says.

A “boxload” of Boss JB-2s signed by Scott and some paper-wrapped “artisan” JHS pedals featuring custom artwork also stand out. In short, there’s a lot.

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“I’m about to sell a crap ton of really cool stuff that I need to sell because it’s all just crashing down on me and ruining my life,” says Scott. “It’s a truckload of things, literally. A freight truck arrived and took pallets of gear for this Reverb shop.

JHS Pedals' Josh Scott Is Selling 400+ Pedals and 50 Amps on Reverb - YouTube Watch On

“I’ve played and tested every single piece of gear in this shop, and it’s all ready to be passed on to the next player. That’s why it's all going on Reverb.”

Unfortunately, some items will be exclusively for those with deep pockets, given their provenance. Still, Reverb notes that most pedals in the shop will range from $60 to $600, with more than half under the $500 threshold.

See Reverb for more.

JHS Pedals has just crammed two of its most popular overdrive pedals into one god box unit, weeks after launching a collaborative pedal with DIY specialist, Coppersound. It’s the pedal Scott was building right before his horror bike crash.