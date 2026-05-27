“A pedal that leaves players saying, ‘WTF!’”: DOD and Morley team up for the triple threat Wah-ocTo-Fuzz pedal

Two historic guitar pedal brands, DOD and Morley, have united for the Wah-ocTo-Fuzz, an expression pedal with plenty of tricks up its sleeve.

The three-in-one stompbox, which builds off the classic Morley wah chassis, is like a supergroup of pedals. Covering the low end is DOD’s revered ‘80’s FX35 Octoplus sub-octave circuit, with Morley’s famed wah and fuzz circuits also getting in on the action.

The result, its makers say, “is a pedal that simply leaves players saying, ‘WTF!’” It’s a little shoehorned in, but we see what they’ve done there.

Latest Videos From

Designed for guitar, bass, and keyboards, the three effects can be run independently or in various combinations, giving them three reasons to find their way onto people’s pedalboards.

Expect the “captivating, glitchy essence of the 1980s” from the Octoplus side of the pedal. Dial in the dry signal input via the Direct Level control, and use the Tone Control to adjust its brightness, and the Octave Level to determine just how thunderous you need it to be.

Over to Morley’s double act, and the wah features the firm’s classic Electro-Optical design and switchless operation, with the effect in operation as soon as its glow-in-the-dark treadle is stomped on. Metallica’s Cliff Burton most famously used the Morley wah, and it has stood the test of time since its introduction in the 1970s.

For all things fuzzy, the collaborative pedal serves up Morley’s ‘70s era, velcro-like tonality, complete with a Level dial for the gain and a Fuzz Level dial for managing the wider signal.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: DigiTech)

The WTF is housed in a lightweight cold-rolled steel chassis, which should make it pretty bulletproof. A “premium Morley buffer circuit” that protects the pedal’s tone from “mischief” in the signal chain is also included, so it can better partner with a litany of other effects.

Beyond that, it’s business as usual: it has 1/4” in/output jacks and draws 9V of power via a plug or a battery, with the latter getting a quick clip battery door. It also comes with a one-year warranty.

The three-headed DOD and Morley Wah-ocTo-Fuzz is available now for $249.

See DigiTech for more.