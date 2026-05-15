Pocket mammoth savings on some of our favorite stompboxes in Sweetwater's ginormous pedal sale - including popular units from UAFX, Beetronics FX, DigiTech, Keeley, Maxon, and so much more

Is your pedalboard due for an upgrade before a busy summer of shows? We’ve uncovered a major effects pedal sale that’s worth checking out! Sweetwater is currently running one of the top pedal deals this year. Whether you perform on stage, play at home, or obsess over your tone, now is the ideal time to enhance your setup and explore new sonic possibilities.

Sweetwater's huge stompbox promotion features discounts up to 35% on a broad array of pedals, including classic overdrives, fuzzes, lush reverbs, delays, and advanced multi-effects units. No matter your style or musical genre, you'll find everything from nuanced tone tools to wild sound-shaping effects.

Been considering a Line 6 multi-effects unit, a DigiTech Drop, or the distinctive sounds from Keeley and Electro-Harmonix? Now’s your opportunity to score deals on renowned brands. There are also offers on boutique makers, letting you experiment with fresh tones at wallet-friendly prices.

Pedals aren’t the only items getting marked down. Sweetwater’s Gig Essentials event is a great opportunity for musicians preparing for festival season or summer performances, with up to 30% off a wide range of accessories. Whether you need new strings, sturdy cables, power supplies, pedalboard tape, or protective cases and stands, it’s the perfect moment to stock up on essentials for your live setup.

Featured offer Shop Sweetwater’s pedal sale

Sweetwater is delivering stompbox savings to guitar players, with big discounts applied across hundreds of items from brands including Fender, Line 6, Eventide, Warm Audio, Electro-Harmonix, Universal Audio and loads more. Preferred partner (What does this mean?)

Okay, with so many pedals on offer, we know it can be overwhelming. So, here are a few of our highlights.

The Universal Audio Enigmatic ’82 pedal makes the legendary D-style amp sound accessible to everyone, capturing its dynamic overtones and revered overdrive tones. Modeled after vintage amps used by Stevie Ray Vaughan, John Mayer, and Robben Ford, it offers flexible controls including Jazz/Rock modes, tone stack options, and FET preamp voicings. Studio-grade cabinet/mic combos and artist presets are included, plus expanded editing via the UAFX app. It’s a practical way to achieve iconic tones without a costly vintage amp. Save $100 off at Sweewater right now.

Next is the Maxon AD9Pro Analog Delay. Revamping one of Maxon’s most cherished designs, the AD9Pro is 100% analog with a quartet of MC4107 bucket brigade integrated circuits, and frankly, it sounds ace! Save a little over $100.

Next, you need to meet the Beetronics FX Larva. This is a wild, morphing phaser with two flavors, punchy saturation, and LED-lit ramping. This pedal not only looks cool but also sounds the business! Save $50.

Now, we have to shout out the brilliant DigiTech Drop in the Sweetwater-exclusive white finish. This handy little stomp transforms your tuning with the click of a footswitch, allowing you to explore deeper tones and even cover bass duties with any standard 6-string. This pedal’s nine polyphonic pitch-shifted settings give you the power to drop your tuning from 1–7 semitones, a full octave, or a distinct octave-down setting that blends in your dry signal for enhanced clarity. Save $30 at Sweetwater.

Of course, there is a lot more on offer, so we encourage you to take a look for yourself and see what goodies you can find.