“If you’ve seen them play live the crowd goes off! It looks a lot like some of the big bands of the ’90s”: Måneskin’s Thomas Raggi joins Tom Morello on stage in Italy – with a special appearance from Morello’s son Roman

Tom Morello and Thomas Raggi gave a searing rendition of the MC5's Kick Out the Jams, before joining his son Roman for a live performance of their single Soldier in The Army of Love

Tom Morello and Thomas Raggi attend the 73rd Sanremo Music Festival 2023 at Teatro Ariston on February 09, 2023 in Sanremo, Italy.
(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

Tom Morello and Måneskin have become consistent collaborators, with the Rage Against the Machine guitarist lending his guitar skills to the Måneskin track Gossip last year. Their collaborative spirit shows no sign of stopping, as Måneskin's guitarist, Thomas Raggi, joined Morello on stage at Castello Scaligero di Villafranca in Verona, Italy, on July 8.

Mid-concert, Morello brought out Raggi for a searing rendition of MC5's Kick Out the Jams, accompanied by vocalist Delila Paz from The Last Internationale.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.