Pink Floyd has a Dark Side of the Moon guitar pick made from gold – and it’s one of the most expensive guitar picks ever made
The British prog legends have teamed up with The Royal Mint for a very expensive accessory that is apparently completely playable
Considering that David Gilmour’s iconic Black Strat has sold twice at auction for a combined $18.55 million to make it the world’s most expensive guitar, it’s safe to say there’s money in rare Pink Floyd memorabilia.
By comparison, a gold Dark Side of the Moon plectrum is a veritable bargain at $6,400.
Having previously worked with other culture-starting British bands like the Who and Queen, The Royal Mint partnered with Pink Floyd for a special collaboration in May. This ‘that’s definitely not a standard issue Jazz III’ guitar pick is the result of a second wave of work together.
It’s limited to 10 pieces, each priced at £4,750, or around $6,400. Elsewhere, that could get you a Murphy Lab Gibson Les Paul, or a couple of premium PRS Silver Skys. But it is 18 Carat Gold.
The pick, the Royal Mint says, “is amongst the first of its kind,” and despite appearances, can be used to whack guitar strings. Personally, this writer wouldn’t dare, given the price, although Brian May and Billy Gibbons get a great tone from coins, so maybe I’m being cynical.
“A must-have collector’s piece for Pink Floyd fans,” the Mint says, “its tactile, beveled edge makes this plectrum a fully functional accessory for the guitar.”
“The iconic prism is instantly recognizable to fans around the world, and Henry Gray has done a remarkable job of bringing it to life with the craft and detail this band deserves,” director of commemorative coins, Rebecca Morgan, adds. “Their influence on music, art and culture is immeasurable, and we’re incredibly proud that The Royal Mint can play its part in preserving that legacy forever.”
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Luckily, a copper version is available for just £39.95 (approx. $54), to appeal to more budget-conscious players.
In other Pink Floyd artifact news, the search for the late Syd Barrett’s Mirror Disc Telecaster goes on. There are fears that, even if a contender emerged, it would be nearly impossible to verify. Maybe the crack team that helped find Paul McCartney’s long-lost Höfner violin bass – who are now hunting for the Back to the Future guitar – are the people for the job.
See the Royal Mint for more.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
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