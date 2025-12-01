$0.38 a pick? You heard that one right – Amazon is offering some killer deals on Dunlop's flagship guitar pick series

Let's face it, guitar picks may not be the most exciting things you can buy this Cyber Monday; however, they're clearly the ones that will come into good use.

As a self-confessed scatterbrain, I've honestly lost count of how many times I've left my guitar picks at a venue, the studio, the grocery store, my local coffee shop... You get the idea. I can never have too many guitar picks, ’cause they all *magically* disappear.

Hand on heart, my go-tos for the past couple of years have been Dunlop's Tortex Standard 0.73mm picks (and here's a photo of my actual guitar to prove it), so imagine my delight when I came across this killer Cyber Monday discount.

A pack of 36 for just $13.62? In this economy?! Yes, please!

And, if you've been living under a rock, here are some *fun* facts about the Tortex pick. For starters, it was originally designed to replicate the feel of a tortoiseshell pick, but has since outgrown its mascot and cemented its position as an industry standard for over four decades.

Save 19% Dunlop Tortex Standard Pick .73MM - 36 Pack: was $16.76 now $13.62 at Amazon If you’re forever losing picks (same…), this deal is an absolute no-brainer. Dunlop’s legendary Tortex line – originally created to mimic the feel of real tortoiseshell – has been the gold standard for over 40 years thanks to its durability, grip, and bright, snappy tone. With precise thickness options and Dunlop’s iconic color-coding system, these picks suit everyone from total beginners to touring pros. Stock up now while this massive pack is going for less than fifty cents a pick.

Now, instantly recognizable thanks to Dunlop's color-coded system, guitarists and bassists can pick their poison from a complete range of thickness standardized to the 100th of a millimeter.

Oh, and every pick is made at the Dunlop HQ in Benicia, California, to ensure that it lives up to the standard set by 40 years of history. And at just $0.38 per pick, it's a total bang for your buck!

