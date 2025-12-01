$0.38 a pick? You heard that one right – Amazon is offering some killer deals on Dunlop's flagship guitar pick series
I always leave my guitar picks at venues – luckily, I came across this massive deal on Dunlop Tortex picks that costs less than $0.50 a pick
Let's face it, guitar picks may not be the most exciting things you can buy this Cyber Monday; however, they're clearly the ones that will come into good use.
As a self-confessed scatterbrain, I've honestly lost count of how many times I've left my guitar picks at a venue, the studio, the grocery store, my local coffee shop... You get the idea. I can never have too many guitar picks, ’cause they all *magically* disappear.
Hand on heart, my go-tos for the past couple of years have been Dunlop's Tortex Standard 0.73mm picks (and here's a photo of my actual guitar to prove it), so imagine my delight when I came across this killer Cyber Monday discount.
A pack of 36 for just $13.62? In this economy?! Yes, please!
And, if you've been living under a rock, here are some *fun* facts about the Tortex pick. For starters, it was originally designed to replicate the feel of a tortoiseshell pick, but has since outgrown its mascot and cemented its position as an industry standard for over four decades.
Now, instantly recognizable thanks to Dunlop's color-coded system, guitarists and bassists can pick their poison from a complete range of thickness standardized to the 100th of a millimeter.
Oh, and every pick is made at the Dunlop HQ in Benicia, California, to ensure that it lives up to the standard set by 40 years of history. And at just $0.38 per pick, it's a total bang for your buck!
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
