“I’ve always said that I don’t play the guitar, I play the string”: John Mayer ends years-long search for his ultimate string set with the Ernie Ball Silver Slinky – a new signature set that brings the guitar hero’s custom gauge to the masses

John Mayer and Ernie Ball have announced the Silver Slinky electric guitar string set – a new signature set that brings a previously unavailable string gauge that Mayer himself has been playing for the past few years to the masses.

Aptly named to serve as the ideal companion to his best-selling PRS Silver Sky signature guitar, Mayer’s new Silver Slinky string set is the result of a years-long, “extraordinary partnership” between himself and Ernie Ball.

Said partnership has resulted in a new six-string set that opts for a rather unconventional gauge that serves as a neat bridge between regular .010s and slightly heavier .011s.

As per Ernie Ball, the set has been “meticulously” assembled on a string-by-string basis, leading to a collection that has been “perfectly tailored” to Mayer’s touch sensitive, dynamic playing style.

The Silver Slinkys offer “10.5, 13.5, 17.5, 27, 37 and 47” gauges. To put that into perspective, it is a slightly bottom-heavy set (only .001” up from the first three strings of the Regular Slinky set) that also beefs up the lighter strings by .0005”.

It’s only a marginal difference, but one that supposedly has a huge impact on playing. Indeed, Mayer has been exclusively playing this set for the past few years, and in his own words, this new string gauge – as well as the other unique string specs – allows him to achieve “an even higher level of expression”.

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

“I’ve always said that I don’t play the guitar, I play the strings,” Mayer says. “Having a feeling of fluidity is so important in my playing, and Ernie Ball strings have always given me that ability.”

Quirky gauges aside, the Silver Slinky strings have also been treated to a handful of other Mayer-requested tweaks that set them apart from any other string set that Ernie Ball currently has on its books.

This includes string-specific core-to-wrap ratios, and a Reinforced Plain String (RPS) design that promises enhanced tuning stability and durability.

“All my career I’ve been experimenting with custom sets of guitar strings, and for the past few years I’ve been working closely with @ernieball to develop what I consider to be the ultimate set for my playing style,” Mayer added on social media.

“The gauges are perfectly situated between .010 and .011 sets, and feature special core-to-wrap ratios. The tension is exactly where I’ve always wanted it – big enough to get great tone, but nimble enough to finesse those vocal bends we as guitar players are always going for.”

“Very few guitarists in the history of popular music have influenced a generation of players like John Mayer,” adds Ernie Ball CEO, Brian Ball. “For over 25 years, John has not only been a remarkable artist but also a dear friend to the Ernie Ball family.

“This partnership represents our shared passion for music and innovation, and we can't wait to see how John’s signature Silver Slinky strings continue to inspire guitarists around the world.”

The Silver Slinky set is available now from $9.99 per set. There are also three and six packs available for $29.99 and $54.99, respectively.

Visit Ernie Ball to find out more.

In other Mayer news, the virtuoso recently joined Neil Young and Stephen Stills for a ferocious rendition of Rockin’ in the Free World.