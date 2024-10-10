“I’ve always said that I don’t play the guitar, I play the string”: John Mayer ends years-long search for his ultimate string set with the Ernie Ball Silver Slinky – a new signature set that brings the guitar hero’s custom gauge to the masses

Over the past few years, Mayer has been using and refining his custom Silver Slinky set, which offers a unique in-between gauge and a custom core-to-wrap ratio

Ernie Ball John Mayer Silver Slinky
(Image credit: Ernie Ball / Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

John Mayer and Ernie Ball have announced the Silver Slinky electric guitar string set – a new signature set that brings a previously unavailable string gauge that Mayer himself has been playing for the past few years to the masses.

Aptly named to serve as the ideal companion to his best-selling PRS Silver Sky signature guitar, Mayer’s new Silver Slinky string set is the result of a years-long, “extraordinary partnership” between himself and Ernie Ball.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.