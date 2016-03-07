Guitar World Congratulates Super NAMM Award Winners

NewBay Media is pleased to announce the winners of the 2016 Super NAMM Awards.

Each product submitted for consideration was reviewed and rated in person during the 2016 Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, California.

Products were judged on value, versatility, design, craftsmanship, feel, sound, cosmetics and that elusive something special, “mojo.” Items were scored on an average based on a 1-to-10 rating, which took into account only the criteria that were applicable for each product.

One judge shared, “It’s so enlightening to really dig into these new and innovative products and find out what makes them special. Each and every demo taught me something new! Kudos to our industry for continuing to present exciting and meaningful innovations and thoughtful craftsmanship.”

The Super NAMM Awards presented by the NewBay Music Group, top scorers for each publication were singled out and will be featured in an upcoming Super NAMM Awards guide. Join us in congratulating the winners:

GUITAR WORLD

• Seymour Duncan Palladium Gain Stage Pedal

• Eden Amplification E-uke

• Kiesel Aries Electric Guitar

• D’Addario Nickel Bronze

• Washburn WLO12SE

• Taylor Guitars 562ce-12 Fret

Bass Player

D’Addario NYXL Bass Strings

BOSS BC-1X Bass Comp

Tech 21 Bass Fly Rig

Electronic Musician

• Roland EC-10 EL Cajon

• Yamaha Montage

Guitar Aficionado

• Carvin K-Series Guitars

Guitar Player

• Lehle Mono Volume

• Supro 1695T Black Dog Amplifier

• Seymour Duncan Joe Bonamassa Signature Skinner humbucker set

• Knaggs Choptank Trem Hollowbody

• BOSS Waza Amp Head and Cabinet

• D’Addario Nickel Bronze

Keyboard

• QRS PNO3