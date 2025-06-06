Guitar World deals of the week: save $1,200 on a Boss synth guitar, get $800 off a 7-string Music Man, plus a cheeky saving for World String Change Day

Welcome back to another edition of deals of the week, your insider guide to the best deals on guitar gear. We're very much in the liminal space between the Memorial Day sales and the soon-to-be-announced Prime Day, so there aren't as many big sales on as usual. That doesn't mean I haven't picked out some cracking deals for you though, speaking of which...

As D'Addario has declared that today is World String Change Day, Guitar Center is doing a nice deal with 25% off a range of D'Addario XS coated strings. It includes acoustic and electric options, so an absolute no-brainer to stock up now while they're discounted. If you haven't changed your strings in a while then it's a good reminder to get some new ones on your guitars either way!

It's still electric guitar month over at Musician's Friend, and you can grab up to 40% off a range of guitars, amps, and pedals there. I've noticed new deals being added through the week, including some big discounts on Fender, Gibson, and Ernie Ball Music Man guitars.

You can still get up to 20% off guitars and basses at the official Fender shop too. It's the same stuff I've been monitoring over the past few weeks, but if you're in the market for an MIA or MIM Fender guitar or bass there are some nice options there. There are still deals on the already budget-priced Hammertone pedals too, so go have a look if you want a budget addition to your 'board.

Sweetwater has a drum sale with up to 60% off if you want to pass the link over to the drummer in your band, but there's not much for guitarists at the moment. I did spy some fresh deals landing on their deals page, including some hefty reductions on ESP LTD and Guild guitars.

That's your lot for this week and despite the lack of big sales, there are plenty of savings to be made across the popular retailers and manufacturers. As always I've picked out some of my favorite deals for you below, and we'll be back next week with more great savings for you.

Editor's picks

D'Addario XS Nickel Coated 3 Pack: was $41.99 now $31.99 at Guitar Center To celebrate World String Change Day you can grab yourself three packs of D'Addario XS Nickel Coated guitar strings for just $10.66 a pack with this deal at Guitar Center. As coated strings last so much longer than regular ones it's an even better deal, as you'll be changing these a lot less frequently.

Boss Eurus GS-1: was $2,199.99 now $999.99 at Sweetwater Sound The Boss Eurus GS-1 may look like any other guitar but it's got a secret weapon. With a built-in polyphonic synth engine, you can add some amazing tones to your regular guitar sound, or even send the synth sounds to a separate amp. It's got one of the biggest discounts I've ever seen on a guitar over at Sweetwater this week, with a humongous $1,200 off the RRP taking it down to just shy of a grand.

Ernie Ball Music Man Kaizen 7-string: was $3,999 now $3,199 at Musician's Friend From crazy-sounding guitars to crazy-looking ones, the Ernie Ball Music Man Kaizen 7-string is probably the most futuristic guitar I've ever laid eyes on. Like cilantro, you'll either love it or hate it, and I'm firmly in the former camp. Designed with shred-legend Tosin Abasi it's got a contoured body for comfort, a multi-scale neck for playability, and Steinberger gearless locking tuners. With a massive $800 reduction over at Musician's Friend, it's still priced at a premium but it's absolutely justified for what you get.

Fender Hammertone Space Delay: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Fender Tape delays are one of the most popular sounds of modern guitar, and if you're looking for a budget pedal that captures the sound the Fender Hammertone Space Delay is well worth a look. With a nice $30 discount at the official Fender shop, it's now well below the $100 mark, making it a great value buy for anyone's 'board.

Pigtronix Moon Pool Tremvelope Phaser: was $139 now $74.95 at Reverb Buying used is the best way to make a killer saving on that bit of gear you want but don't quite have the cash for yet. This Pigtronix Moon Pool Tremvelope Phaser pedal is nearly half-price at the City Music Annex store on Reverb, a major saving for something that's in mint condition with the original packaging. Despite being a mini-pedal it's got plenty of options for sculpting the two sounds within, and you can blend the tremolo and phaser sounds together for some properly out there tones.

Guitar sales to shop

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: