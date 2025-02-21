Guitar World deals of the week: save $366 on a Strandberg, $200 on a Fender Strat, plus all the week's best deals

Following our bumper Presidents' Day edition last week, we're back to a decidedly less full offering of deals this week, but that doesn't mean we haven't got some sweet savings for you. There are a couple of sales still lingering from Presidents' Day, plus plenty of fresh deals action available right now. Let's get to it.

Fender has extended their Presidents' Day sale, so you can still bag up to 20% off guitars over at their official shop. It features a bunch of American-made instruments plus some lower-cost Player Plus Series guitars, so there is plenty of choice no matter what your budget.

Sweetwater is still running its Guitar Gallery sale, which features some massive savings of up to 50% off gear. There are loads of big brands included in the sale with reductions on Fender, Taylor, Neural DSP, Line 6, and plenty more. Well worth a browse if you're in the market for something new.

You can also save on Fender gear over at Guitar Center with up to 20% off offerings from the brand. That's the only guitar-specific sale at GC at the moment, but if you're interested in drum gear you can also bag up to 25% off electronic drum kits, acoustic drum kits, and loads of accessories.

Musician's Friend is currently running a used gear sale, where you can grab some massive savings of up to 60% off. There are loads of lesser found items available so if you're looking for a very specific piece of gear, you'll find everything from guitars and guitar pedals to studio monitors and microphones at discount prices.

You can also buy one get one 50% off on selected items, which is a great idea if you want to stock up on accessories. There are oodles of cables, cases, and stands in the sale if you need something to accompany your instrument.

Finally, one for our UK readers. If you head over to PMT's website you can get your mitts on some awesome savings as they're currently running a flash sale with up to 50% off. It includes brands like Fender, Schecter, Yamaha, and Martin, so plenty of choice if you're looking for a discount on the other side of the Atlantic.

That's it for major sales this week, it's actually a pretty good offering considering we were expecting things to die down a little post-Presidents' Day. As always, we've picked out some of our favorite gear for you below. Until next time, happy hunting!

Editor's picks

Fender Player Plus Strat HSS: was $1,029.99 now $829.99 at Fender Shop With $200 off at the official Fender shop, you're getting a versatile HSS pickup config, rolled fingerboard edges, a 2-point synchronized tremolo, and locking tuners for well below a grand. It's an incredible guitar, and we really think the Player Plus Series delivers superb value for money.

Xvive U2 Wireless System: was $154.90 now $108.43 at Musician's Friend If you're considering going wireless but don't want to spend huge amounts, this is a great deal for guitarists wanting to free themselves of cables. With a nice $46.47 reduction at Musician's Friend, this Xvive U2 Wireless System is awesome value for money at the moment.

Hotone Ampero One: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Sweetwater Sound If you're looking for an amp modeler on a budget, the Hotone Ampero One is already great value at full price. Now with a $100 discount at Sweetwater, it's an even better option for your first foray into modeling tech. With 64 amp models and a huge 242 effects, there's plenty of choice to cater to pretty much every guitar player out there.

Strandberg Boden Standard NX 6 Trem: was $1,745 now $1,379 at Reverb The Strandberg Boden Standard is one of the most comfortable guitars we've ever played, despite its space-age looks. It's lightweight and maneuverable, making it a great option for gigging or as a compact travel guitar. This b-stock model has got a significant discount at the official Strandberg store over on Reverb, with a massive $366 reduction. It might have some small visual blemishes, but it's been inspected by Strandberg themselves, so it'll still play beautifully.

Fender Rumble Stage 800: was $999.99 now $899.99 at Guitar Center One for the underserved bassists out there, this Fender Rumble Stage 800 bass amp has got a hefty $100 discount over at Guitar Center. A perfect gigging amp, it's got plenty of power to keep up with the most heavy-handed of drummers, and comes with 15+ amp models and 40 effects which will be plenty to dial in a huge variety of low-end tones.

UAD 1176 Classic FET Compressor: Was $99, now $0

We included this deal last week, but as it's still running felt it very worthy of featuring again. It's one of the all-time classic compressors available completely free of charge, so a complete no-brainer if you're into recording your guitar.

Guitar sales to shop

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

