Guitar World Supplement: 15 Guitars Under $500 —the Frugal Guitarist's Guide to the Greatest Budget Axes

Guitar World Supplement Series: October 2013

Check out the frugal guitarist's guide to the greatest budget axes. Read it now on any browser!

It's not uncommon for a great guitar to retail for more than $5,000, but killer axes of all types can also be had for $500 or less. And while budget guirars are practical choices for players who don't want to take an expensive ax to bar gigs and house parties, many of them can prove to be treasured all-around performers with great tone, easy playability and killer looks.

This month, we've set our sights on 15 budget guitars that look, feel and sound like professional models.