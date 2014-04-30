Guitar World's Paul Riario Demos Fender's American Design Experience — Video

As we announced earlier this month, Fender recently announced its American Design Experience. It's a new offering on Fender.com that allows musicians to design guitars and basses based on Fender’s instruments — the Telecaster, Stratocaster, Precision Bass and Jazz Bass models.

From the company:

Consumers’ personalized designs are then built by hand in Fender’s flagship Corona, California-based facility and delivered to their door within 90 days.

[[ Update: Paul Riario's very own Fender American Design Experience Telecaster has arrived at Guitar World. Check out the photo gallery below to check it out! ]]

The Fender American Design Experience began in 2011 at the Fender Visitor Center in Corona, which is adjacent to Fender’s factory. There, consumers have been able to hand-select instrument bodies and necks, and personally design their own unique instrument, before having it built and delivered to them within a matter of months.

Now, Fender is able to provide this program only to people throughout the United States via an innovative digital platform configurator tool on its website at fender.com/american-design.

Several professional artists have designed their own instruments with the American Design Experience, including Neon Trees’ Branden Campbell, the Cult’s Billy Duffy, thenewno2’s Dhani Harrison, Joe Robinson and Taylor Swift’s Amos Heller. Consumers can view these artists’ designs — and others — at Fender’s website for inspiration.

Anyway, in the new video below, Guitar World's Paul Riario hits the website and starts designing his dream Fender guitar. Will he go the Strat route or the Tele route? Find out below!