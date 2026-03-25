I've spent years testing beginner acoustic guitars, and my top-rated model just got a huge 15% price cut in the Amazon Big Spring Sale – plus score 20% off a Squier Paranormal Strat

Well, Amazon has just launched its massive Spring Sale, and if you’re looking for an excuse to start playing or want to add another axe to your collection without breaking the bank, this is it. Amazon’s rolling out deep discounts on beginner guitars from Fender, so whether you’re a total newbie or just Fender-curious, there’s never been a better time to pick up a guitar and get strumming.

The Big Spring Sale is Amazon’s answer to a springtime Black Friday, serving up sizable savings across music gear and more. The sale runs from today, Wednesday, March 25, through Tuesday, March 31.

Amazon's Big Spring Sale: Save up to 40%

Amazon's spring sale is now live, and as usual, expect to find decent bargains on accessories like strings, picks, capos, and all the essentials a guitarist needs.

Reading from the UK or EU?

Okay, so this Amazon sale is for US readers only, but that doesn't mean you need to miss out. UK and EU readers can score up to 60% off music-making gear at Thomann right now.

Thomann Spring Sale: Up to 60% off

With massive discounts on guitars, drums, studio gear, keyboards, and loads more, the Thomann Spring Sale is the place to bag yourself a deal on something that will inspire your music-making throughout the rest of the year. With discounts on brands like Gibson, Fender, Universal Audio, Zoom, Soma, and many more, it’s easily one of the biggest and best sales of the year so far.

Let’s kick things off with the Fender CD-60S, hands-down one of our top picks for the best beginner acoustic guitars around. It’s a perennial favorite, and for good reason, this guitar balances affordability, playability, and that signature Fender tone.

So, why do we love the CD-60S? Well, for starters, it comes with a solid spruce top, a feature you don’t usually find at this price point, which translates to a bigger, warmer sound. There’s also a mahogany-top version up for grabs, so you can get a guitar to style your style. Both models pack a dreadnought body for bold lows and a neck that’s beginner-friendly thanks to its rolled fingerboard edges and low action.

Want to know what it sounds like? Well, check out our video below where Pete puts it through its paces.

But it’s not just acoustics in the spotlight. I've also found 20% off the quirky Squier Paranormal Strat-O-Sonic. Featuring dual Fender-Designed alnico soapbar single-coil pickups, push/pull controls for series/parallel and phase switching in position 2, a short and easy-to-play 24.75" scale length, this is an unusual Fender for sure, but one I absolutely love.

Aside from instruments, there’s also a slew of accessories on sale. Amazon’s got deals on everything from straps and cables to strings, tuners, gig bags, and more.

Now, don’t forget, these deals are live for a limited time, and the best bargains go fast. Amazon’s been dropping fresh deals every day, so it pays to check back often if you’ve got your eye on something specific. Stock moves quickly, especially when it comes to crowd-favorite guitars like these.

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