Guitar Center’s Memorial Day sale has officially started with up to 30% off the best guitar gear – including $250 off a PRS SE Silver Sky and $599 off a Gibson J-45

The Memorial Day guitar deals are well and truly upon us, with nearly every major retailer launching a sale of one kind or another. The latest to join the bargain party is Guitar Center, who’ve launched a sale with up to 30% off all things guitar . Prices have been slashed on thousands of electric guitars , acoustic guitars , and bass guitars , with hundreds of dollars knocked off the RRPs of some excellent instruments.

The sale runs from now until May 27th, and also features a host of discounts on guitar pedals and amplifiers. All of the big brands are included, with Fender, Gibson, Martin, Taylor, PRS, and loads more seeing some heavy discounts.

As the author of our Deals of the Week article, I keep a very close eye on the Guitar Center sales, so I know what’s already been around for a while and what’s actually new for Memorial Day. The first fresh discount I’ve seen is a cool $250 off this PRS SE Silver Sky , which is an awesome deal for one of the most popular electric guitars of the past few years.

What makes it so popular, you ask? Well, one of the things we noticed in our SE Silver Sky review was that the build quality was second-to-none, especially good considering the relatively low cost. The neck shape is super playable, and quite unique in its feel; it’s no Fender copy that’s for sure. Plug it in though, and you definitely get Strat vibes from the trio of single coil pickups with some super sweet sounds.

Next up, I spied a humongous discount of $599 on a Gibson J-45 Studio , taking the price down to well below the $2,000 mark. If you want a pro-level dreadnought acoustic with a huge voice, then I reckon this is one of the best deals going on an acoustic-electric guitar right now. The 24.75” scale length makes it ultra-playable, and the all-solid Sitka spruce and walnut tonewood combo delivers an epic voice, even when you strum it as hard as you can.

Finally, it’s been discounted before this year, but if you’re going to buy any overdrive pedal this year, I reckon you should go for the Warm Audio WA-TS Tube Squealer . Containing three of the most popular TS-circuits ever made, it’s like a who’s who of the Tube Screamer, and with a 20% discount in the sale, it’s only $20 more than buying an actual TS9, and much cheaper than trying to get hold of an 808 or TS10 circuit. We gave it four and a half stars out of five in our Warm Audio Tube Squealer review .

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