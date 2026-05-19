You don't have to wait for the Memorial Day weekend to save big because Fender just jump-started the sales with up to $600 off guitar gear - here’s my 5 standout deals, including $230 off an all-solid acoustic and $74 off an underrated fuzz pedal

Despite it being nearly a week until the day itself, Fender has kick-started the Memorial Day guitar deals with a bang, offering up to $600 off a range of its guitar gear . From deals on Acoustasonic guitars to discounted audio interfaces, it’s not quite the sale I expected to be, to be totally honest.

Solid body guitars are completely absent from the sale at the time of writing, which is pretty unusual, but there’s still some excellent savings to be had on acoustics, pedals, and accessories. The sale is set to run throughout the Memorial Day weekend until May 27th, so you’ve got a little bit of time to act if you spot a tempting deal.

I’ve had a look through the sale in its entirety for you and picked out five of the very best deals you can jump on right now.

Save 30% ($600) Fender American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster: was $1,999.99 now $1,399.99 at Fender The headline discount from the sale is $600 off this Fender American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster. Part acoustic and part electric, this hybrid instrument offers some genuinely unique tones, whilst retaining that classic Fender playability. We gave it four and half stars out of five in our American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster review , praising the expanded body size versus the Strat and Tele models (the Tele is also available in the sale) and the humbucker, which provides some sumptuous tones. Read more Read less ▼

Save 13% ($20) Fender Quantum LT 2: was $149.99 now $129.99 at Fender Fender has been courting a lot of controversy lately, and there were definitely those who felt stung when they took over Studio One and turned it into a more guitar-centric DAW. For guitarists, however, it’s great to have software more focused on our own instrument, and we gave it four and a half stars out of five in our Fender Studio Pro 8 review . With this bundle, you get the Fender Quantum LT 2 audio interface and six months of access to the full Fender Studio Pro software. With dual inputs, plenty of headroom, and an instrument designed specifically for guitars, this is a great way to record a DI alongside a mic’d guitar amp. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% ($75) Fender The Bends Compressor: was $188.99 now $113.99 at Fender While a compressor pedal probably isn’t the most exciting purchase you’ll ever make, it can certainly have a large impact on your playing and tone. Used correctly, a compressor evens out the dynamics of your playing and can be used to subtly enhance your sound, or completely squash it for those spanky funk guitar tones. The blend control makes it super flexible, and this Fender The Bends Compressor has got a huge $75 off in the sale, meaning it’s sitting just above the $100 mark. Read more Read less ▼

Save 35% ($290) Fender Limited Edition California Vintage King Antigua: was $839.99 now $549.99 at Fender This Fender Limited Edition California Vintage King in Antigua is super value for money thanks to a massive $290 off. The all-solid construction makes it an absolute steal, with a solid Sitka spruce top and solid ovangkol back and sides. The ‘V’ profile neck offers excellent playability, and it’s got Fishman Presys VT Plus electronics so you can gig it. Just to sweeten the deal, it also comes with a hard case. Read more Read less ▼