What was your first guitar?

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Maybe yours was a gift. Maybe it belonged to a parent. Maybe it was a hand-me-down. We all have to start somewhere

A seated teenager plays a Les Paul
(Image credit: chabybucko/Getty Images)

Maybe yours was a gift. Maybe it belonged to a parent, grandparent, or sibling, and you weren't really supposed to play it. Maybe it was a (with permission) hand-me-down, or you came upon it in a proverbial dusty attic. In any case, we all have to start somewhere.

Technically, my own first guitar wasn't a six-string, it was a Squier P-Bass. This was due to a tale as old as time: “Hey dude, so, we've already got two guitar players, and a drummer... so, like, we can't have three guitarists, and we need a bassist...”

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Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.

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