Maybe yours was a gift. Maybe it belonged to a parent, grandparent, or sibling, and you weren't really supposed to play it. Maybe it was a (with permission) hand-me-down, or you came upon it in a proverbial dusty attic. In any case, we all have to start somewhere.

Technically, my own first guitar wasn't a six-string, it was a Squier P-Bass. This was due to a tale as old as time: “Hey dude, so, we've already got two guitar players, and a drummer... so, like, we can't have three guitarists, and we need a bassist...”

That was that, for a few years at least. Then came my Epiphone DR-220S acoustic, which has accompanied me from state to state, apartment to apartment, dorm to dorm (sorry to the people on my floor for being one of Those Guys)... It held steady and patient while I attempted to live out my Nick Drake fantasies via putting in it all sorts of oddball tunings, and it remains just behind me as I type this. Then came a cheap Strat, but... this isn't about me.

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What was your first guitar? How did you get it, and what were the first things you learned on it? Most importantly, do you still have it? If not, what happened to it?

Let us know in the comments below.