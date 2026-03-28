Have you ever regretted selling a guitar?

The most recent time it happened to me was when my fiancée and I were handed a four-figure vet bill after rushing our beloved cat – who’d become alarmingly sick and woozy very quickly one morning – to the doctor. “He just ate something he shouldn’t have and it knocked his digestive system out of whack and temporarily weakened him – he’s fine!” Thanks, Dexter!

For a minute or two upon returning home I, frazzled, gazed at my Strat and thought, ‘You’re neither my number 1 nor my number 2 guitar. I tend to kind of ignore you, and I have a lot of bills to pay…’

We’ve all been there. Your pet, like mine, ate something they shouldn’t have (consider this an unpaid advertisement for pet insurance); one of your pipes broke; the heat isn’t turning on; the A/C isn’t turning on; both are turning on but using either for so much as a minute lands you a bill that singes your eyebrows…

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I managed to quickly talk myself out of parting ways with the guitar I’d gotten at 15, but it’s a crossroads that nearly every guitarist has come to at some point or another, whether under duress or not. Indeed, many of even the biggest guitar heroes we’ve interviewed have told us tales of guitars they came to regret selling for various reasons.

Have you ever chosen to sell a guitar and later come to regret it? What was the reason, and why was the instrument special to you?

Tell us the story in the comments below.