“Links the exhilaration of shaping guitar sounds to the everyday act of checking the time”: You can now get an official Ibanez Tube Screamer watch

The Ibanez Tube Screamer is one of the most iconic pedals of all time. Now it's a stompbox you can set your watch to.

In a move that was unlikely to be on anyone’s bingo card, Ibanez has teamed up with Japanese watch brand Citizen for the Tsuno Chrono Custom Tube Screamer, which takes its cues from the green machine beloved by Stevie Ray Vaughan, John Mayer, and a gazillion other guitar players around the world.

Its green dial is an obvious reference, while its face is inspired by the TS808HWV2, a darker-colored re-imagining of the pedal. The $300 hand-wired version of the TS808 arrived in 2024, bringing new components to the flagship amp driver.

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Its three auxiliary dials, meanwhile, nod to the pedal's famously simple controls. They're even labeled Drive, Tone and Volume for good measure.

“The green coloring is inspired by the finish of the latest flagship model, the TS808HWV2, and is a high-quality tone that blends seamlessly with any outfit or occasion,” Ibanez details.

“This playful design links the exhilaration of shaping guitar sounds to the everyday act of checking the time,” it adds. Who knew that's a combination we needed?

Only 500 units are being made, and it's exclusive to Japan, which, like some of its electric guitars – see the gorgeous, denim-clad HZK1 – is painfully unavailable to the wider world.

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Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Ibanez) (Image credit: Ibanez)

There has been a lot of moving and shaking at Ibanez this year, with Imnainla Jamir joining as its first-ever female Indian endorsee, while one of its most outrageous models yet has shown its designs can still surprise.

It's a collaboration not too dissimilar to Fender's 2024 tie-in with Bvlgari, which saw a watch and a very pretty Stratocaster drop as part of a limited-edition release. Fender has also expanded its lifestyle offerings with sunglasses and speakers through Fender Audio.

The Ibanez x Citizen Tsuno Chrono Custom Tube Screamer is available now for ￥44,000 (approx $277).

See Ibanez for more details.